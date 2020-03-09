League of Women Voters hosting meeting about maternal mortality

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters is hosting a lunch meeting about maternal mortality this week.
The lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Dyers BBQ in Wellington Square near South Georgia Street and interstate 40 West.
Texas Tech University Professor Dr. Teresa Baker will speak and provide a presentation on maternal and infant mortality rates in the Panhandle-region.
Baker is a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician, the director of the OBGYN residency program, co-director of the InfantRisk Center and holds the Rush Endowed Chair in Women’s Health and Oncology.
Visitors are welcome to attend and meals will be ordered individually.
