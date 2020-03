Back in December, we posted a video asking for help to locate or for information on Nicole “Nikki” Moore. Today is Nicole’s birthday and she is 32. We have an update we would like to share. The FBI has coordinated with APD and is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the location or recovery of Nicole. Her family hasn’t seen her in over 3 years. She went missing in December of 2016. She has missed 3 years of birthdays and holidays with her only son, who is now 17. Please help bring Nicole home. Call Crimestoppers at 374-4400 or APD Homicide at 378-9468.