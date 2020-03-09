Court documents: Oklahoma woman arrested after officials find meth hidden in tires

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Oklahoma woman has been arrested after a Texas DPS trooper found meth hidden inside the tires of a car during a traffic stop in Oldham County, according to a criminal complaint.
Around 1:30 p.m. on March 6, a trooper stopped a car for speeding on I-40 in Oldham County. According to the criminal complaint, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity during the traffic stop, so he called for a K-9 to perform a sniff test on the car.
The K-9 alerted to narcotics in the car. The troopers had the car taken to a tire shop where it was confirmed the tires contained packages with a substance that tested positive for the presence of meth.
The driver, identified as Nikeitha Dean, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine.
