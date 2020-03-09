33 charged with meth conspiracy after drug trafficking sting in the Tx Panhandle

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - 33 people have been charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and other drug charges after a drug trafficking sting last week.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 19 of the people were arrested on Thursday, March 5, four people remain fugitives, and 10 people were already in law enforcement custody on state charges.
Six people were charged with gun crimes as well.
Below is a list of some of the people arrested and their charges, provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office:
- Jesus Manuel Garcia, aka “Don Chuy,” 58 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Noel Mandujano, aka “Noe” and “Oregon,” 48 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Robert Vera, 48 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Gustavo Rincon, aka “Tavo,” 43 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Ricky Dale Leavitt, aka “Big Rick,” 45 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Michael Diaz, aka “Mike,” 45 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Michael Reyes, aka “Rat,” 42 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Arturo Martinez, aka “Juan,” 41 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Steven Mendez, 36 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Johnny Gilbert Lopez, aka “Cannon,” 52 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Katrina Casas, 34 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Ricardo Reyes, Jr., aka “Little Ricky,” 32 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Roxanne Casas, 27 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Cruz Nunez, aka “Cruz Mendez,” 56 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Priscilla Kay Caballero, 35 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Susan Odette Stinnett, 32 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm
- Denita Mirelez, aka “Denita Mireles,” 45 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- John David Ramirez, 40 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Ricardo Chavez, aka “KK,” 39 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Serviano Riojas, aka “Smokey,” 39 - charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
If convicted, those arrested face maximum sentences of up to 40 years, or life in some instances, in federal prison for the drug-related offenses and up to 10 years for the firearm possession charges.
