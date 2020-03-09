1 arrested after Amarillo police say they found meth in luggage on Greyhound Bus

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested one person after finding meth during a check on a Greyhound Bus on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.
Around 6:05 p.m. on March 8, an officer used his drug detecting K-9 to sniff the luggage left on the bus passengers.
The K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics from a duffel bag on the bus. Officers checked the bag and found nine bundles of a substance that tested positive for meth, according to a criminal complaint.
The officers placed the luggage back on the bus.
The bus then drove to a bus station where the passengers were asked to gather their items from the bus.
Officers observed a person, identified as Enrique Becerra-Martinez, take the duffel bag and leave the bus.
Becerra-Martinez was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
