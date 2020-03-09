Amarillo police investigating aggravated assault at apartments near 34th and Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened at an apartment complex.

Around 2:24 p.m., officers were called to The Granite apartments near Southwest 34th Avenue and South Western Street for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say two women were treated for minor injuries related to the assault. The women say they answered a knock at their door when two men forced their way in the apartment and demanded money.

The women were able to escape into a bedroom and lock the door.

The men left before police arrived.

The incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

