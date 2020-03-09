Amarillo food banks reminding residents about upcoming census

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank and Feeding America are working to ensure all Panhandle residents are accounted for leading up to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The U.S. nonprofit donated $400,000 to food banks across the state to institute a pledge card campaign, and an opt-in notification system that will remind users to sign up for the upcoming census.
HPFB Executive Director Zack Wilson said the planning and coordination will ultimately help better serve Panhandle families.
“It’s just a reminder that hey, I pledged to make sure I get this done, and a reminder will also be sent via text message or mobile phone if anyone decides to do that anyway to remind them to complete the census," Wilson said. “This is an event that comes around every ten years, and it’s very important to actually everyone that we are serving."
Data gathered during the census is later used by the federal government to determine the amount of resources needed for a particular area.
“This census will actually help inform two major things: federal money, which is billions of dollars divvied up among states across the country and also political representation both at the state and federal level," said Bryson Carroll, partnership specialist with U.S. Census Bureau.
For Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, Wilson said resources often come from the United States Department of Agriculture.
“For us here in the Texas Panhandle, we get a channel of food that comes through the United States Department of Agriculture that is based on many different factors, but a lot of it is stabilizing the market," Wilson said.
Carroll said this isn’t the only way Amarillo is actively working to draw more awareness and participation in the upcoming count.
“The Amarillo community has created a complete count committee that comprises both Amarillo and Canyon, and it’s working in Potter and Randall Counties, and so it’s getting local communities together, local representatives to make sure that they reach out and figure out the best way to make sure everyone is counted," says Carroll. “Everyone knows about the census and why it’s important, and make sure that everyone is able to respond."
