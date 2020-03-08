WT Men’s Basketball squeaks by Angelo State to advance to LSC Finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to another fantastic showing from sophomore guard Qua Grant, along with supplementing performances from players such as sophomore guards Joel Murray, John’il Fugett and freshman guard Zach Toussaint, the No. 3 WT Men’s Basketball team (31-1, 22-1 LSC) managed to squeak by in Saturday evening’s LSC Championship Semi-Finals matchup with the Angelo State Rams (20-8, 15-8 LSC).
Thanks to their 87-77 win over the Rams, Head Coach Tom Brown’s high powered offensive squad have the pleasure of staying an additional day in Frisco at the Comerica Center, with the chance to win their third straight LSC title.
After entering the second half with just an x point lead, the Buffs were forced to play conservative basketball in order to counter Angelo State’s strong second half performance which kept both teams within three to five points of each other.
Grant would however, using another stellar offensive and defensive performance, fuel the Buffs lead whenever the Rams threatened to tie or nearly tie the game. The sophomore from Waxahachie, TX put up 32 points, shooting 54.5-percent from the field, all while grabbing six rebounds.
Murray scored 19 points on the night, as Fugett, who supplied a couple of three pointers in the beginning of the game to build a nice WT lead, ended his night with 12 points, totaling three Buffs that finished with double-digit scoring. Derrick Geddis finished right on the bubble with eight points, also grabbing three rebounds.
The Buffs will play the winner of Texas A&M Kingsville and St. Edwards, the same team that delivered the Buffs their only loss of the entire year.
