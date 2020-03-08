Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion says she works extremely hard in the studio writing music, and so became more than a little worried when she almost couldn’t release her new album because of a dispute with her record label. Luckily for her and her fans, she was able to release the album, “Suga,” on Friday. It came after a judge issued the initial temporary restraining order that barred 1501 Certified Entertainment from withholding release of her music on schedule. Stallion accused the label of not sharing data on her music sales with her management. She said that when they sought to renegotiate terms of her record contract as a result, the threats and attempts at intimidation increased.Representatives for 1501 didn’t immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.