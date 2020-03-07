From Fires to Moisture Chances

Been tracking several fires across the area, the largest fire is the 412 Fire up in Beaver County. Unfortunately the weather does not look to help our firefighters tonight. However some moisture will move into some of our area, but probably not the spots that really need it. We are watching a nearby low & moisture plume to bring showers into our area starting tomorrow afternoon & lasting into the early Monday morning hours. As of right now, the best chance of rain looks to exist across the Southern half of the area. We may actually be tracking some late night thunderstorms by tomorrow night. I will be keeping a close eye on it.