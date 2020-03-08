Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Various lanes will be closed in both directions on Soncy Road from 45th Avenue to 77th Avenue for fog seal operations.
I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Bell Street to Paramount Boulevard for patching repairs.
I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from the downtown interchange to Washington Street for patching repairs.
Watch for slow-moving operations along I-40, I-27, and the downtown interchange for herbicide applications.
The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed Thursday, March 12, from FM 2219 to McCormick Road for patching repairs. This work could extend into Friday, March 13.
Pullman Road will be closed between the frontage roads at I-40 Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12, to place overhang brackets on the eastbound I-40 bridge beams. This work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day.
Various lanes of SL 335 will be closed for patching repairs on Tuesday, March 10, at Cactus Street and Wednesday, March 11, at Cherry Avenue.
Thursday, March 12, the southbound lane of FM 2176 (Broadway) will be closed between Willow Creek and SL 335 for patching repairs.
CANYON: Tuesday through Thursday, March 10 – 12, expect multiple lane closures on SP 48 (Russell Long Blvd.) in both directions from 23rd Avenue to 4th Avenue (SH 217) for patching repairs.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.