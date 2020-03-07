2-year-old transported to Lubbock hospital after nearly drowning in Clovis lake

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A 2-year-old has been transported to a Lubbock hospital after nearly drowning in the lake at Dennis Chavez Park in Clovis.
At around 4:14 p.m., Clovis Police Department responded to Dennis Chavez Park after a 2-year-old had been pulled out of the water and was not breathing.
When officers arrived, a family member and bystander were performing CPR on the child.
Officers took over until EMS arrived.
The child was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center, where they were stabilized and then transported to Lubbock, Texas.
The Special Operations Division of the Clovis Police Department is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.