WT Women’s Basketball falls to LCU in LSC Championship Semi-finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For about the first two minutes of the game, the LSC Championship Semi-Finals matchup between the No. 22 WT Women’s Basketball team (27-6, 18-4 LSC) and the No. 6 LCU Chaps (27-3, 20-3 LSC) was close.
Then, chaos followed as the Lady Chaps brought on a downpour of scoring opportunities and defensive plays to help them secure a comfortable 59-46 win, booking them a trip to the LSC Championship game.
For WT, who was without star player Lexi Hightower the entire season, the Buffs now will wait to see if a berth in the Division 2 NCAA Tournament will come their way.
After finishing the first half with an eight point lead, winning 32-24 over WT, LCU quickly built and increased that lead throughout much of the third quarter, and holding a steady eight-to-14 point lead for much of the second half.
For LCU, Allie Schulte and Caitlyn Cunyus led the way on the floor, each putting up double digit points, 16 and 12 respectively. The Lady Chaps shot an impressive 41.7percent from the field. The Buffs, who were led by Delaney Nix (14 points) and Abby Spurgin (12 points), shot 32.7-percent from the field, while only hitting six of their 17 total three-point shot attempts.
The seedings for the NCAA Division 2 Women’s Tournament will be released on Sunday at 9 PM, where both WT and LCU will likely be highly seeded.
