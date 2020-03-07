WT Women’s Basketball falls to LCU in LSC Championship Semi-finals

For LCU, Allie Schulte and Caitlyn Cunyus led the way on the floor, each putting up double digit points, 16 and 12 respectively. The Lady Chaps shot an impressive 41.7percent from the field. The Buffs, who were led by Delaney Nix (14 points) and Abby Spurgin (12 points), shot 32.7-percent from the field, while only hitting six of their 17 total three-point shot attempts.