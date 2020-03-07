WT Men’s Basketball looks to keep streak of LSC Championships alive with win over Texas A&M-Commerce

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 3 WT Men’s Basketball team (No. 1 seed, 29-1, 21-1 LSC) are looking to continue a dynasty-like run in LSC tournament play as they take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (18-11, 13-9 LSC) in the LSC Championship Quarterfinals Friday evening at the Comerica Center in Frisco, TX.
Looking to win their third straight LSC Championship, the Buffs, led by Head Coach Tom Brown, will look to take advantage of a first-round bye as they play a team, that just two weeks ago, the Buffs beat 93-72.
With a healthy team, led by starting sophomore Qua Grant and Joel Murray, the Buffs expect to have no problem continuing a tendency of scoring high amounts of points (91.8 PPG), while limiting teams to minimal shooting opportunities, keeping a Lions team that this season has just scored 78.1 PPG, to WT’s opponent average of 71.3.
Still, despite having superior stats in every major facet of the game, Brown, alongside Associate Head Coach Quincy Henderson, expect the Lions to be a tougher team than they faced back on February 22. Playing for a chance at a berth in the 2020 Division 2 NCAA Tournament, the Lions have no option but to win this game.
Updates throughout the game can be found by following along with NewsChannel 10 Sports Director Evan Abramson on social media, as well as tuning into the News at 6 and the News at 10 this evening.
To follow along with updates on the game, check in on Evan’s Twitter at @Evan_Abramson, or the NewsChannel 10 Sports Twitter and Facebook pages.
