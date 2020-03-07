WT Men’s Basketball cruises to Quarterfinals win over Texas A&M-Commerce

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 3 WT Men’s Basketball team (30-1-22-1 LSC) cruised to a 85-72 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (18-12, 13-10 LSC) Friday evening at the Comerica Center in the LSC Championship Quarterfinals.
After the first couple of minutes into the game, it seemed like the Buffs might have had their work cut out for them, quickly falling victim to an 8-2 Lion run. A few adjustments and some perfectly timed baskets changed the way the game would turn out instantly.
After eventually jumping out to a 12 point (37-25) lead after the first, WT then went on to put up an additional 48 points in the second half. However, the Lions kept it relatively close by putting up 47 points in the second half.
Sophomore Joel Murray came up one assist short of a double-double, as the WT star put up 32 total points and nine assists on close to 36 minutes of game action.
Sophomore Qua Grant also had a huge game off his approximate 29 minutes of play, putting up 15 points, six assists and grabbing seven boards. But what made Grant’s play more impressive were the ways in which he was able to get to the baskets, and more importantly, when he was getting to the basket.
The Buffs will now take on the winner of Angelo State and LCU Saturday evening at 6 p.m.
