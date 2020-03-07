3 new businesses set to open at Town Square Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Town Square Village in Amarillo’s southwest side is slowly starting to fill up the vacant retail lots.
They will now have a Mexican restaurant, an organic nail bar and a spot that will focus on biscuits in a fun, bar atmosphere.
Cada Vez is a Mexican restaurant located across the street from Cinergy, next to Cut Salon in Town Square Village.
“We are going to have live music, the windows along the patio open up to the bar, so does the garage door, so when we set up the live music, you can be sitting inside or outside and still enjoy the live entertainment,” said Cada Vez Co-Owner Mark Plowman.
Cada Vez, which means ‘every time,’ will be serving Tex-Mex in a casual, family-friendly setting with a bar, pool tables, shuffle boards, a large event room for parties, and they are hoping to get a permit to stay open late.
“We are still waiting on our reply from the TBC for the late hours permit, otherwise we will be closing at midnight,” said Plowman.
Cada Vez plans on opening March 23.
Across the street, in Suite 1031, you can find Paint Nail Bar.
“It’s a non-toxic, high-end nail bar, something different than what we have here in Amarillo,” said Paint Nail Bar Co-Owner Mishon Wright.
“Just a cleaner, better environment, fume-free and will be a healthier option for your nails” said Paint Nail Bar Co-Owner Desiree Manning.
All of the tools they use are sterilized in an autoclave machine, they do not use drills, and they offer complimentary mimosa’s with options to buy beer and wine.
They will be opened on March 13.
“Paint Nail Bar is going to be a fun atmosphere, we have great techs, great employees, a beautiful place to come and relax,” said Wright.
A few stores down, in Suite 1013, the owner of Drunken Oyster will be opening Social Bar and Biscuit Co.
The facility will be 10,171 square feet and is set to open by the end of the summer.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.