Children at Dumas Discovery Center celebrate first Anti-bullying week

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Teachers at the Dumas Discovery Center day care saw an issue and wanted to teach their children the correct ways to handle bullying.
“No more bullying. No more bullying,” the kids chanted.
“At different times, we always allow them to talk to us about anything or things that they are going through. We did hear a lot of different stories of what they go through at school or in different areas of the community. We decided from there to do something such as this, which I thought would benefit them, of course, with what they are going through,” said Kimberly Davis, director of Dumas Discovery Center.
Students were able to learn different lessons through a week full of sharing feelings and personal experiences.
“If you bully, then it spreads. If you bully that person, then that person bullys,” said Ahmuunique Davis, Dumas day care student.
“I learned about, like, if people are rude to you, you have to say stop, but if they don’t listen to you, then you tell the teacher,” said Jermaine Thompson, Dumas day care student.
“I learned that when you bully, it makes people sad,” said Damarvellous Davis, Dumas day care student.
Teachers hope by taking the time to focus on spreading kindness at such a young age, the kids will grow up knowing the right thing to do.
Then we will, hopefully, see less bullying in our communities.
“If someone was being rude to our friend, we can say ‘can you please stop being mean to our friend?’” said Davis.
One of the lessons focused on feelings and how our actions make others feel.
“We’re supposed to make our friends feel happy,” said Thompson.
Instructors feel this week went well and plan to have an anti-bullying week every year.
This will start a conversation with their kids and help to educate them on how to handle difficult situations.
