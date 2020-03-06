Warm and breezy weekend

We are once again waking up to clear skies and temps in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs warming into the 60s . Winds will be breezy gusting up to 25-30 mph out of the southwest. We stay in the 60s over the weekend. Saturday will be breezing, leaving us with high fire danger Friday and Saturday. Rain chances return late Sunday, with the best chance for rain in the south and east. We warm into the 70s for the start of next week.