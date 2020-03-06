This Weekend in the Panhandle

March 6, 2020

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

From the Make-A-Wish Car Show to the AMA National Arenacross Championship in Amarillo, here’s what’s going on in the area!

Make-A-Wish Car Show set for this weekend

The 35th Annual Make-A-Wish Car Show is happening this weekend.

The event is hosted by the Panhandle Council of Car Clubs and is 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Admission is $5 and children seven and under get in free.

Attend the National Arenacross Championship this weekend

Check out the AMA National Arenacross Championship tomorrow.

This is the final stop of the tour and will feature some of the nation’s top professional and amateur arenacross competitors.

More than 150 truckloads of dirt are hauled into the arena for the event.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m at the Amarillo National Center, located at 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.

Buy tickets here.

Welcome spring with a colors war at Holi Festival of Colors

Welcome in the season of spring with a colors war at the Holi Festival of Colors.

The vibrant event is from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Starlight Ranch Event Center, located at 1415 Sunrise Dr.

Ticket prices are $10 and can be purchased at the event or online.

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary holding open house for prospective families

The St. Joseph Catholic Elementary and Montessori Preschool are holding an open house for prospective families this weekend.

You can visit the school, take a tour and have a meet and greet with staff.

The open house will be tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. this Saturay at 1418 S. Bonham St.

For more information, call (806) 359-1604.

Barrio Wellness Clinic holding free dental exams and teeth cleaning

The Barrio Wellness Clinic is holding an event at the RHN Medical and Dental Group tomorrow.

The event includes free dental exams with x-rays and teeth cleaning for adults and children who are uninsured.

The clinic runs form 9:00 a.m. to noon and will include crafting activities for children and photo opportunities with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Mascot, Ruckus.

