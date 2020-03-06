Softball registration open for Kids Inclusion program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the 2020 Softball Season for Kids Inclusion.
The program offers children with and without disabilities an opportunity to play on the same team and in a safe environment.
Registration is $20 per child who are ages four to 21.
It comes with a t-shirt for game play and a trophy upon completion of the season.
Financial assistance is available for children who want to play and need help.
Along with softball players, Kids Inclusion is also looking for volunteers and coaches.
Draft night is March 24 and the deadline to register is March 24.
To register, volunteer or coach, go here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.