Police working two-vehicle wreck at 34th and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working a two-vehicle wreck at Southwest 34th Avenue and Bell Street.
Details are limited, but one of the vehicles that was involved was overturned.
Northbound Bell is down to one lane and drivers should expect traffic delays.
Police said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
A gas line was damaged in the wreck, but Amarillo Fire Department turned it off.
Atmos Energy is also on scene.
