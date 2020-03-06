Officials offering cash reward for information on burglary of Buffs Restaurant in canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information on the burglary of a Canyon business.
On Feb. 23, Buffs Restaurant in Canyon was burlgarized.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers say those involved forced entry into the building and took money from the restaurant.
If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
