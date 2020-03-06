Man sentenced to 6 life sentences for multiple child sexual assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County Jury sentenced a man to six life sentences for multiple child sexual assault charges.
In a news release, Criminal District Attorney Robert Love said John Lee Thompson was sentenced for four counts of aggravated sexual of a child under six years old and two counts of indecency with a child.
Thompson will not be eligible for the first four life sentences for the aggravated sexual assault charges.
The trial began on March 2 of this week and had three days of witnesses and testimonies.
The jury heard from the victim and found Thompson guilty of all charges.
During the trial, it was learned that after a woman had been sent to prison, Thompson helped raise her son.
He began to sexually abuse the child, which continued throughout the child’s life.
When the boy was five, a teacher at a licensed daycare discovered troubling behavior he was experiencing and began to ask questions.
A report was made to Child Protective Services and the child was interviewed.
Afterwards, the boy never had contact with Thompson again.
He has since been adopted where he is in counseling, and is doing well in school and at home.
After the trial was concluded, a hearing was held for the sentencing.
The sentences that Thompson received are the maximum sentenced allowed under law.
