Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS VOTING-LAWSUIT
Democrats sue to block Texas straight-ticket voting in 2020
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats are suing Texas elections officials in an effort to stop a new ban on straight-ticket voting in 2020. The lawsuit filed Thursday comes after long lines this week snaked out of polling centers in Houston on Super Tuesday. Some voters waited more than an hour, and Democrats are claims that it hints at problems to come in November. Most states don't offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party's entire slate of candidates
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Houston officials confirm first 3 cases of coronavirus
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have confirmed the first three cases of novel coronavirus in the nation's third-largest county, saying they were on a trip to Egypt with multiple people, including another man from a nearby suburb who a day earlier became the first Texan to have a positive test result outside of persons repatriated from abroad. Dr. Umair Shah, top health official in Harris County, said the cases announced Thursday involve two men and a woman who are between 60 and 70 years old and remain hospitalized in stable condition. Officials believe the three were exposed to the virus while on a trip in late February.
BACK PAY-OVERTIME
Contractor pays $495K back wages to 411 workers in 3 states
SULPHUR, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor says a southwest Louisiana contractor operating in Louisiana, Texas and Florida has paid $495,900 in back wages to 411 workers. The department said in a news release Tuesday that Versa Integrity Group Inc. of Sulphur, Louisiana, erroneously classified wages as per diem payments. It says that meant overtime was paid at lower rates than federal law requires to workers who do inspections, maintenance and repair work at industrial refining, chemical and offshore locations. The department says Versa is based in Sulphur and provides non-destructive testing at 22 locations in the three states.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-REMAIN-IN-MEXICO
Court blocks 'Remain in Mexico' policy on part of US border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will halt a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings next week unless the U.S. Supreme Court steps in sooner. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says its order issued Wednesday would take effect only along the border with Arizona and California. It declined to block the “Remain in Mexico” policy in New Mexico and Texas. The Trump administration says it's asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The high court has consistently ruled in the administration's favor on immigration and border enforcement.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-METERING-
Appeals court sides with asylum-seekers on Trump policy
PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. appeals court says a partial ban on asylum doesn’t apply to anyone who arrived at the border before the policy was announced last summer. The Trump administration announced in July it would deny asylum to anyone who traveled through another country without applying there first. Immigrant advocates sued on behalf of asylum-seekers who had arrived at the border before the policy but hadn’t been allowed to ask for asylum because of a different rule requiring them to wait on an unofficial list. That other rule, known widely as “metering” makes asylum-seekers wait months before they can even walk up to a border crossing and make an asylum claim.
ICE CREAM LICKER
Man gets jail for video of himself licking ice cream tub
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — A 24-year-old man has drawn a 30-day jail term for posting on social media a video of himself removing an ice cream container from a Texas market freezer, licking the contents and returning the container to the freezer. D'Adrien Anderson also was sentenced Wednesday to an additional six-month jail term probated for two years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, which replaced all of its products in the freezer at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas. Surveillance cameras show he finally took the ice cream from the freezer and bought it.
AP-US-ROBERT-DURST-MURDER-TRIAL
Prosecutor: Victim confided in Durst and it got her killed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say the woman killed by real estate heir Robert Durst sealed her fate when she told him she would talk to detectives about the disappearance of his wife 18 years earlier. A deputy district attorney told jurors during opening statements Thursday that Durst was already on the run when he had the phone conversation with his best friend, Susan Berman. He says Durst agreed that Berman should talk to investigators but soon after decided he would kill her. The prosecutor also described the circumstantial evidence that shows Durst could have been at Berman's Beverly Hills home when she was fatally shot in December 2000.
EXXON-OIL PRICES
Exxon to cut activity in Permian Basin as oil prices plummet
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil says it plans to reduce the number of oil rigs operating in an oil-rich region in the Southwest and may cut planned capital expenditures as the spreading coronavirus saps energy demand. The price of a barrel of oil has fallen more than 25% since the start of the year, and 8% in the last month, with energy demand expected to shrink as the outbreak drags on the global economy. Oil prices were already under pressure due to signs of a slowing economy in the U.S. and abroad. Energy demand dropped dramatically as flights to and from China halted and factories slowed production.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-TEACHERS CONFERENCE CANCELED
TI cancels teaching-with-tech confab, cites coronavirus fear
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments has canceled its March 13-15 Teachers Teaching with Technology International Conference because of coronavirus concerns. The annual conference draws teachers from across the nation who learn how to use education technology in the classroom. Dallas-based TI had set aside 2,500 room nights at a downtown convention hotel for the event. TI spokeswoman Ellen Fishpaw tells The Dallas Morning News that the company began hearing from concerned educators over the last few weeks and made the decision “out of an abundance of caution.” She said TI is “currently exploring other ways to engage with educators outside the conference.”
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS
Democrats eye more gains after Texas stars on Super Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — How Democrats will make a run at Texas in 2020 is sharpening into focus. A Super Tuesday that revived Joe Biden's campaign also shaped how rejuvenated Texas Democrats will plot their own comeback in November. On Wednesday, a pivotal U.S. Senate runoff in Texas was settled when longtime state senator Royce West advanced to a runoff against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar. The winner of the May runoff will be a heavy underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn.