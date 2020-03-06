Dalhart mentor program keeping kids in class

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A mentoring program in Dalhart has expanded into a day that over 200 students look forward to.
Pastor Robert Ledbetter started Elevate in 2018, at first, just for boys in junior high who were at risk, living in single family homes, where they would take them on trips and mentor them in school to help them succeed.
“We found some kids that were probably a little bit at risk because of their single parents. Mom is working really hard to try and keep things going, and so we started with boys, and we took them hunting, fishing, camping and just got to know them,” Pastor Robert Ledbetter.
Then a year later, Elevate Pink started for girls that were in the same category. Following that, they realized more students wanted to be involved, and they started Elevate Tuesday Dress for Success for anyone who wanted to attend to hear speakers tell success stories and how they overcame challenges.
“When we implemented this year and started our Elevate Tuesday, we had 200 kids show up for that first meeting,” said Staci Maddex, Dalhart Junior High School principal.
“This is a completely voluntary program. Students do not have to or are not required to come, so they choose to dress on Tuesdays, and if they dress for success they are able to attend,” said Kurtis Abla, Dalhart Junior High School assistant principal.
Originally they had hoped that 30 to 40 students would attend, but they were surprised to see 200 out of the 380 students they have in the entire school want to dress up and learn how to be successful.
“I believe that it helps people our age know what we want to become in the future. It just helps people, because you know that other people who go through obstacles in their life, and you aren’t the only one going through stuff like that,” said 7th Grader Berkley Ortez.
“Learning from these people, the great people of Dalhart, the challenges that they overcame is really relatable to almost everyone here. So I think you can learn from overcoming these obstacles and what might help you,” said 8th Grader Thatcher Arp.
According to the principal, this program leaves kids more motivated to come to school, leaving their attendance to rise day to day.
