Applications open for adults interested in teaching summer camps, classes for AC Kids’ College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Applications are open for adults who are interested in teaching summer camps and classes for children at Amarillo College.
The AC Kids will have more than 100 openings for adults 18 and older who want to teach during the summer.
Adults can apply and have an interview on-site March 10 from noon to 7:00 p.m. at the AC Business and Industry Center Downtown Campus, located at 1314 S. Polk St.
Positions are available for teachers, who must be 18 years or older and for assistants, who must be 16 years or older.
The college has competitive pay for the positions.
To learn more, call (806) 371-2902.
