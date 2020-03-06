Amarillo’s North Heights Linen Service to bring jobs, tax revenue and opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Linen Service will be a worker owned co-op bringing new jobs, opportunities and tax revenue to the neighborhood.
Employees will have the opportunity to apply for ownership after a certain amount of time of working there.
They will also have to take business classes to further their education.
“Research has shown, a living wage alone is not enough to get people out of poverty. They need to accumulate wealth. So this is a wealth building opportunity for those owners as we move forward,” said Puff Niegos, board member of North Heights Linen Service.
The Amarillo Area Foundation made a $3 million investment, the biggest single investment they have ever made.
“A lot of people say, instead of investing in Wall Street, you invest in Main Street. Try to find ways to make investments locally that are designed to generate a return but still provide resources for local business,” said Clay Stribling, president and CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation.
Currently, both BSA and Northwest, two of the biggest hospitals in the area, send their laundry in large loads to Albuquerque or Oklahoma City.
“When you take that much business that’s coming from Oklahoma City and Albuquerque, and you bring it here, we are adding jobs, we’re adding tax revenue, we’re adding just economic activity,” said Stribling.
Construction will be completed in two phases. Phase one is set to be finished by fall and provide a few industrial washing machines.
“It will enable us to do approximately 6 million pounds of laundry in a year. Once we get to the point where we’re at capacity, then we have the ability to add another tunnel washer, which will almost double our capacity,” said Niegos.
At the end of phase two, they hope to have added 100 new jobs to the area.
“We don’t know exactly when phase two will come into fruition, but when we get to that point, then we will certainly be able to employ a pretty significant number of people in Amarillo,” said Niegos.
This is a project the Amarillo Area Foundation has been working on with local stakeholders for the last nine years.
They are excited to bring new jobs and opportunity to hopefully revitalize the North Heights neighborhood.
