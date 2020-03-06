Amarillo City Council to vote on new crosswalk system improving pedestrian safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials say improving the safety of pedestrians at Georgia Street and Plains Avenue is a top priority.
The crosswalk system that is used now at Georgia and Plains uses motion sensors to notify oncoming traffic that a pedestrian is trying to cross the highway.
This system has been deemed unsafe following many complaints from pedestrians.
“We noticed that traffic was not stopping at that location simply for the yellow blinking lights," says Donny Hooper, assistant director of Public Works. “We were looking at a better system, something that would improve the safety there due to the activity on Rails to Trails.”
Pedestrians on Georgia and Plains will no longer have to worry about drivers honoring the traffic lights, because this system is being replaced with the exact same system that’s being used for the crosswalk on Coulter.
The system on Coulter allows the pedestrian to press a button which will make the overhead traffic light on the crosswalk flash red, stopping traffic and allowing the person to cross the street safely.
“It’s actually a system that has a lighted red light on there that allows traffic to go through that intersection as far as pedestrians and cyclists," says Hooper. “And it’s an overhead red light which makes it a more safe crossing for pedestrians in that area.”
Steve Rogers, Chairman of the Amarillo Traffic Advisory Committee, says the crosswalk system on Coulter has been successful in keeping pedestrians safe, and they believe adding this same system on Georgia and Plains will see that same success.
“Students at the Tech Medical School, plus the staff and patients at Northwest Texas Hospital, cross very busy, high volume, fast traffic, Coulter Avenue right there, and it has a very high success rate for safety," says Rogers.
Although this project still needs an approval from City Council, one of the reasons the Amarillo Traffic Advisory Committee is confident this will pass is, because the City will also be saving money while improving safety conditions.
“There’s a conduit in the ground already for pulling the wire across Georgia Street, so there won’t be any interruption of traffic during construction," says Hooper.
“We save a good deal of money, so this project should be completed for about $35,000 as opposed to $75,000," says Rogers.
Once City Council makes a decision in the upcoming weeks, construction is expected to start immediately, and the new system would be up and running in 30 to 45 days.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.