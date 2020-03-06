AISD postpones transitioning to full day pre-kindergarten

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has applied for a waiver to postpone the transition of pre-kindergarten to full day until the beginning of the 2022 school year.
While the district is running into the problem of lack of space, some of the partnerships they are considering could provide far more than just a classroom.
“We do the high quality education, high quality learning environments. Then we also do family services and that can include resources of the entire family. Medical services, so that’s dental, any medical needs they may have, we help with those resources,” said Lynde Longbine, education coordinator at Head Start.
Region 16 Head Start already has a partnership with AISD and says when it comes to health and wellness in the classroom, they have similar resources in place.
“With having the medical and dental resources available, we have on staff our registered nurse and our LBN’s that go into the classrooms and also with our mental wellness we have on staff LPC certified counselors,” said Longbine.
With its smaller size in school, its resources are readily available.
“AISD does have that available, it’s just that with our building, it’s right next door,” said Longbine.
Brittany Heinz, an early childhood specialist from AISD says part of the reasoning for postponing the transition to full day pre-k is to make sure the district has time to make sure everything is in order and not rush into anything, including partnerships.
A partnership with Region 16 Head Start includes benefits for a students entire family.
“With the services that we have and the federal funding we have available to support the entire family with our services, to get them what they need with resources through our community,” said Longbine.
However, if AISD were to utilize Head Start for extra space when converting to full day pre-k, the program says they have room.
