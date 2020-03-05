Texas Tech faces tough test vs No. 1 Kansas

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Jayhawks are led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike. Dotson has averaged 17.6 points and 2.1 steals while Azubuike has put up 13.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kyler Edwards. Ramsey has produced 13.8 points while Edwards has averaged 11.7 points and four rebounds per outing.DOMINANT DEVON: Dotson has connected on 31.4 percent of the 118 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.