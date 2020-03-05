Man wanted on credit card abuse, theft of property charges by Randall, Potter counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is wanted on credit or debit card abuse and theft of property charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the fugitive of the week, 28-year-old Michael Andrews, is wanted by Randall County for two counts of credit or debit card abuse and another count on an elderly.
Andrews is wanted by Potter County for theft of property over $100 under $750.
He is described as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where this man is, call (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.