Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Voters stood in line for two hours at some California precincts on Super Tuesday, but that was nothing to what some voters endured in Texas, where some ballots were finally cast at midnight. The two biggest delegate prizes on Super Tuesday also became the two biggest headaches for voters, and for different reasons. A new voting system in Los Angeles County and new statewide election reforms slowed the process for scores of California voters. In Texas, a party-controlled primary system that includes requiring equal numbers of voting machines for both major political parties had thousands of Democratic voters stuck at polling places for five, six even seven hours.