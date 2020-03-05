ENMU, WTAMU reassures students and faculty not to panic over coronavirus inquires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Universities in the region are addressing concerns over inquires of coronavirus.
In a campus-wide email, WTAMU President Walter Wendler said there are no confirmed or suspected cases within the WTAMU community.
The email goes onto explain they are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak around the globe.
As of March 2, the Texas A&M University System issued restrictions on foreign travel that impacts the faculty, staff, and students of all institutions and eight state agencies.
Along with WTAMU, Eastern New Mexico University is also addressing the deadly virus.
In a campus-wide email, ENMU said there are no confirmed cases on campus.
The email was sent after the university received inquiries about the potential impact of the coronavirus.
The university is encouraging students to review the information on the school’s site to keep everyone safe and updated.
At the top of the school’s coronavirus information page, ENMU officials are reminding students that there are no confirmed cases on campus or in New Mexico.
The site also provides ways to identify symptoms of the virus.
ENMU will make preparations for the coronavirus by implementing it’s “all hazards emergency operations plan,” which was last used during the 2009 Swine Flu outbreak.
If the coronavirus were to make it’s way onto the campus, the university would spring into action by establishing potential quarantine sites, have all in-class courses move to online and more.
The university is also using a mass notification system to update students, faculty and staff on any changes made to operations and is stocking sanitizers.
