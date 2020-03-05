Employee goes extra mile to get special shopping cart for the disabled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A United Supermarket manager is being recognized throughout Amarillo after an act of kindness for a family.
A month ago, Shelley Patel was leaving to go grocery shopping and wanted to be able to take her eight-year-old son Shay, who has cerebral palsy, but she knew the store didn’t have special shopping carts for him.
That’s when the manager of United Supermarkets on Gem Lake Road, Tyler Pradue, stepped in.
Now, a picture has been shared thousands of times on Facebook of Tyler, Shay and a shopping cart for the disabled.
Patel posted it as a thank you after Tyler heard about Shay and went out of his way to find the Caroline Shopping Cart for people with disabilities for people to use at the store.
“I posted it on social media as a simple thank you, you know thank you for being a good human being. And if I start crying, I’m sorry. It’s just hard to find people like that,” said Patel.
“Later on to hear more about her son, about Shay, I could understand it," said Pradue. “At first it was just a cart to me, and then when I got to see Shay in it, you know rubber meets the road, how important this was to this young man’s life and to hers. It just touched me.”
Caroline’s Cart was created for special needs individuals. It provides caregivers a viable option to transport someone with special needs through a store while shopping, without having to maneuver a wheelchair and a traditional shopping cart at the same time.
Pradue said the shopping cart is there and available for anyone that needs it. He says he is grateful for the kind words people have been telling him since the post was made and is always willing to help a hand out when it’s needed.
“It made me feel good, but at the same time, I just kept thinking, wow, for her to take the time and say those sweet things and people would say other nice things, It was just a good day,” said Pradue.
Patel continues to bring awareness throughout Amarillo for children with special needs and hopes other stores will follow in United’s footsteps.
