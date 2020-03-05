Barrio Wellness Clinic offering free dental exams, teeth cleanings this weekends

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Wellness Clinic is offering free dental exams and teeth cleanings this weekend.
The wellness clinic is from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the RHN Medical and Dental Group, located at 3113 S. Ross St.
The free dental exams with x-rays and teeth cleanings are for uninsured children and adults.
No appointments are needed.
There will also be fun activities, including crafts with staff from the Southeast Branch Library and a chance to take pictures with Ruckus, the Amarillo Sod Poodles mascot.
Fiesta Foods will donate fresh fruit and Happy State Bank will provide bottled water.
