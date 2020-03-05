Annual Make-A-Wish Car Show to celebrate 36th year by helping one wish come true

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Make-A-Wish Car Show will celebrate its 36th year in the community by helping a child’s wish come true.
“Studies have actually found that wishes, that children who receive wishes have fewer hospitalizations, fewer ER visits, shorter stays when they are hospitalized, and it just overall gives them a sense of hope and strength to fight their illness,” said Karen Logan with Make-A-Wish North Texas.
Logan says hospitals want to make granting wishes a part of standard care because it is necessary for treatment.
“We’re so grateful that the Panhandle Council of Car Clubs here in Amarillo puts on this event every year for 36 years now this year, and this event is a huge fundraiser for Make-A-Wish,” said Logan. “It makes it possible for us to keep doing what we’re doing, fundraisers like this.”
This is the longest-running event nationwide in Make-A-Wish history. With just one trip to Disney World, Keaton Byers shares his experience on how Make-A-Wish impacted his life for the better.
It definitely made me see the positive side of life instead of the negative, obviously with my condition and everything like that, it’s hard to look at positive things," said Byers. “With Make-A-Wish Foundation, them sending me to the greatest place on earth definitely helped me see what is the positive side of life.”
Stories like Keaton’s are what make the annual car show a success for children in need.
“In 1984, there was a group of street-rodders and car folks that got together and decided they wanted to put on a show for a benefit,” said Joe Krizan, a member of the car show committee.
“It’s a fantastic thing,” said Krizan. “We get to do something to help the Make-A-Wish people do something even more special than what we’re doing. When we can help raise money so they can put a smile on a kid’s face, that’s what it’s worth. That’s what it’s all worth it.”
A large portion of proceeds from the car show will go towards Make-A-Wish to help fund the wishes of children in our community.
