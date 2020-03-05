Amarillo real estate agent: election years are the best years to buy or sell your home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A real estate agent tells NewsChannel10 that now is the time to buy a home, since housing prices don’t typically go up during election years.
In January, realtors already see the number of housing purchases rise by nine percent in Amarillo.
This will also help anyone wanting to sell their home this year, especially if it is around the median price of $150,000.
“Even list your home, because there are always buyers out there," said Mitzi Wade, chairman of the Amarillo Association of Realtors. "Days on market, it’s unbelievable you know, less than three months and your going to be moving.”
Numbers are showing a slightly higher percentage of homes sold in 2019 than in 2018, but Wade explains being stable is good for the economy too.
“I think Amarillo has a great housing market," she said. “I think we are pretty stable. We’re going to be about the same we were last year, even though the numbers are showing to be a little bit higher, but that makes us feel good.”
She believes Amarillo needs more affordable housing, instead of more high-end homes.
“We do have a low inventory of homes, they were low last year, they are low this year," she said. “We have also seen the upper end prices, about $350,000 and higher, they are just kind of more at a stable market. They are sitting a little bit longer, and that is just kind of a normal for our area. At the end of the day, Amarillo does have a pretty strong market.”
For many people, buying a home is the biggest purchase they will make in their entire lifetime.
“I’ve been doing this for a while, and it’s such a joy to see a first time home buyer, purchase their first home. They walk through it, they are so excited to be able to paint the walls whatever color they want to paint it. This home ownership that they have, the pride of being able to own something of their own,” said Wade.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.