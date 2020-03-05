Amarillo City Transit changing to single route due to driver shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is temporarily adjusting services this week to a single route due to a shortage of drivers.
Route 44, which includes 34th, Western and areas around Westgate Mall will have reduced or adjusted service this week.
“The changes to service this week on Route 44 are temporary as we address driver shortage,” said Marita Wellage-Reiley, City of Amarillo transit manager. “We apologize for any inconvenience to customers, and we expect Route 44 to return to normal service as soon as possible.”
For more information, you can contact the City of Amarillo Communications Manager, Dave Henry, at 806-378-5219 or by email at david.henry@amarillo.gov.
