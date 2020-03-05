Alzheimer’s Association’s West Texas chapter starting caregiver support group in Friona

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association’s West Texas chapter has announced it’s new reoccurring Alzheimer’s caregiver support group in Friona.
The group will meet at the Friona Senior Center on the first Friday of every month from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
“Being an Alzheimer’s caregiver is a challenging job,” said Shannon Younger, West Texas Alzheimer’s Association Chapter. “It’s vital that caregivers have a safe place to go to meet with other caregivers and exchange ideas and support for each other.”
The new support group is for caregivers in the Amarillo area and nearby communities.
For more information, you can call 806-250-3645.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.