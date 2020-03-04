Shamrock’s 74th Annual St. Patricks Day Celebration full of activities

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - Get out your clover leaves and throw on some green for Shamrock’s 74th Annual St. Patricks Day Celebration.
The three-day event kicks off Friday, March 13 with a carnival opening at 4:00 p.m.
The celebration will continue with the kick-off banquet at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the Shamrock High School and with the country club dance starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Shamrock Country Club.
Saturday’s activities include a 5K run, a parade, ranch rodeo, carnival, target shoot, motorcycle rally, wing eating contest, cornhole tournament, arts and crafts show and more.
Sunday’s activities includes a bike ride, pageant, art and craft show and more.
For the full details on all the fun going on, go here.
