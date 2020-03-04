Rep. Four Price to give update on mental health efforts made in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Representative Four Price will speak at the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance meeting today.
A status report on the efforts to improve mental health in Texas will be give for the Texas Mental Health Legislative Update.
Along with Price, Nelson Jarrin, the vice president of Government Affairs at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, will also provide the update.
The meeting is at noon today at the Polk St. United Methodist Church.
The cost is $12 and lunch will be provided.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.