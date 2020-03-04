Police searching for suspect after one killed in shooting near UT Tyler campus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting late Tuesday near the University of Texas at Tyler campus.
Tyler Police were dispatched to the Foundry Apartments at 3400 Varsity Drive around 11:15 p.m., where officers said one person was killed and two others were injured after an altercation ended in gunfire.
Emergency responders found two of the victims in the northeast corner of the apartment complex near building 2700, according to Tyler Police.
A third person, a woman uninvolved in the altercation, was struck by a bullet while inside her apartment.
One of the individuals shot was transported to a hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries. According to Tyler Police, a third gunshot victim later showed up at the UT Health Tyler emergency room in unknown condition.
A heavy police presence was reported in the area as law enforcement search for the suspect. Tyler Police, UT Tyler Police, the Tyler Fire Department and UT Health EMS all responded.
According to a campus-wide Patriot Alert notification sent to students, on-campus housing facilities were notified of the incident and students are asked to stay inside until a search of the area is completed.
The suspect was described as a light skinned black male, about 6′1″ tall, with hair styled in a man bun. He was wearing grey sweat pants and a grey sweater, according to the statement.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the UT Tyler Police Department at (903) 566-7300 or the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.
The identity of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates. Watch Good Morning East Texas at 4:30 a.m. for live coverage.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.