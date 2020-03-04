N.M. Department of Health to host public forums on Coronavirus preparation

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Health will host two public forums to discuss the latest information on the COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus disease, and the department’s role in preparing for it.
Both of the public forums will be held on Friday, March 6.
The first will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Roswell Performing Arts Center at Eastern New Mexico University.
The second will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m .at the Clovis-Carver Public Library located at 701 North Main Street.
Department of Health leadership will provide a presentation followed by a question and answer session.
Community leaders, local health providers and the public are all welcome to attend the forums.
The New Mexico Department of Health has put together several resources on the Coronavirus. You can view those here.
