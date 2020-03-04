City Council discusses plans for conserving space in Amarillo landfills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In today’s City Council meeting, council members discussed a plan to save landfill space and money before expanding the landfill in upcoming years.
The City of Amarillo is promoting a spray that they say can replace using six inches of soil to cover the landfill daily.
“The State of Texas requires us to cover the trash each day at the landfill with six inches of soil,” said Blair Snow, interim assistant director of Public Works of Amarillo.
The six inches of soil is used to keep trash in place, and the City believes the spray foam will perform the same function.
“There’s actually an alternative to that that takes up a lot less space. It’s a spray foam that you can spray on top of the trash at the end of the day,” said Snow.
The current six inch cover of dirt is taking up unnecessary space.
Because the landfill is a large and complex operation, the City of Amarillo’s goal is to store more trash into a smaller space.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.