Candidates to face off in runoff for Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There won’t be final candidates for the seat of longtime Congressman Mac Thornberry until May because no candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.
In the Republican contest, Josh Winegarner received 39 percent of the vote and Ronny Jackson received 20 percent, so they will face off.
For Democrats, Gus Trujillo received 42 percent and will be on the ballot with Greg Sagan who received 35 percent.
People who voted Tuesday can only vote in the runoff for the party primary they voted in. People who didn’t vote Tuesday can vote in either runoff.
Election Day will be May 26 with early voting running from May 18 through May 22.
The general election to decide who takes the seat will be held in November.
