Area residents could say ‘goodbye’ to medication and ‘hello’ to a life free of heartburn at new Panhandle Heartburn Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Surgical Group of Amarillo has recently opened the Panhandle Heartburn Center.
This is the only center of its kind which will serve more than 30,000 residents of the Panhandle region.
The closest heartburn center is in Dallas.
These residents live with heartburn, acid reflux or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease.
Heartburn Center health officials said many of these residents don’t know there are resources to help and they resort to simply masking the issues with over the counter medication.
The primary purpose of the Panhandle Heartburn Center is to provide a solution though the revolutionary treatment for reflux disease, called LINX®.
The procedure offers other benefits such as:
- Eliminates regurgitation in 99 percent of patients
- 88 percent of patients report that bothersome heartburn had been eliminated after LINX®
- 85 percent of patients were free from dependence on daily reflux medication
- 85 percent of patients no longer needed PPIs after LINX® treatment
For more information about the Panhandle Heartburn Center, the LINX® procedure or other reflux management solutions, call (806) 677-7952 or email info@panhandleheartburn.com.
You can learn more about the procedure in the video below.
