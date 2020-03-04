Amarillo Fire Department preparing for possible Coronavirus outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is preparing for if an outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, were to happen in Amarillo.
“This is our answer to Coronavirus and trying to make sure we keep our guys safe in situations that are unknown,” said Joseph Sykes, firefighter for AFD.
The protective gear comes recommended by the CDC.
New protocols for gear comes around every few years when new diseases or viruses arise.
Captain Kyle Joy with the Amarillo Fire Department says implementing protective gowns, goggles, masks, and gloves comes after the a fire station in Washington was quarantined after responding to a medical call.
“A gown, gloves and an N-95 mask, that’s what they will be wearing when the walk into a person’s home. We don’t want patients or citizens to be alarmed, again this is for our protection and for the protection of the citizens of Amarillo,” said Joy.
Protective gear is put on over the regular gear a firefighter would wear.
After responding to a call where protective gear is needed, firefighters will throw away the gear and head straight for the showers.
“Before coming in with our turnout gear on, we would slug this on over the top. It just slides on over whatever we have. It’s just to help protect from exposure more than anything, the long term exposure if we’re having to stay with a patient for too long,” said Sykes.
The department says the protection protocol starts with the 911 dispatch center first which will ask certain questions to determine if the fire crew should wear protective gear to that call.
“They have updated their protocols to ask specific questions. If a person has been exposed, or traveled outside of the United States. If the answer to those questions hit certain criteria, then our guys responding to the emergency are notified,” said Joy.
While there are no reported cases of the Coronavirus in Amarillo, firefighters say this form of protection gives them a peace of mind.
