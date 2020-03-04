Alabama couple who survived deadly 2011 tornado, also survive Tuesday’s deadly tornado in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - Heather Kinder and her husband are from Alabama and were students at the University of Alabama during the tornado outbreak in 2011. They now live in downtown Nashville and were spared from Tuesday morning’s devastation by just 2 miles.
Kinder says she could look out their window and see the tornado in the distance. She says sirens had been constant in downtown Nashville since early Tuesday morning. She says as soon as the severe weather alerts starting going off it took them back to that terrifying moment in 2011.
“2011 changed our lives and it was so devastating. We have a foundation that helps people impacted by natural disasters. We haven’t had one this close to home to us since 2011 and it’s sad and it brings back memories, but I know that Nashville - like Tuscaloosa - will come back stronger,” Heather said.
The couple started the non-profit Kinder’s Kids after what they experienced in the 2011 tornado. They give toys to children impacted by natural disasters. Kinder says they ordered 100 teddy bears Tuesday morning to give to children in the Nashville community Friday.
