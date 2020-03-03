Texas, Oklahoma to make decisions today on Election Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Today is Election Day for 14 U.S. states, including Texas and Oklahoma.
Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for both states.
Voters must bring a form of ID to the polls, which includes a driver’s license, U.S. passport, U.S. military photo ID, Texas Personal Identification card, U.S. citizenship certificate or a Texas Election Identification Certificate.
If residents do not have a photo ID to bring, they can still vote by signing a form and providing an original copy of the voter registration card, certified birth certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck with their name and address on it.
Remember that voters cannot use their phones in the polling booth, but they can take a voters guide, a sample ballot or their own personal notes into the voting booth.
Voters will be casting their votes on a range of people and issues, including presidential and congressional candidates, local candidates and state propositions.
For more details and information on how and where to vote, go here.
