‘State of the Art’ film screening at the AMoA

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the “State of the Art” film screening at the Amarillo Museum of Art.
The film is about a journey of artistic discovery, sharing personal stories of seven artists who are defining the American aesthetic, according to a AMoA news release.
The artists are featured in Crystal Bridges’ groundbreaking exhibit at the Museum of American Art in Arkansas.
Artist Vanessa German will be featured in the film.
Participants are invited to view the exhibit of her work “In A Fit Of Glory” at the AMoA.
The film screen starts at noon with a free sandwich lunch for the first 50 guests at the museum.
The screening is put on by AMoA and Panhandle PBS.
